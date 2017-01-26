Authorities investigating arson in Moncks Corner
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed they were called in to help investigate an incident at the Walgreens on the corner of Hwy 52 and Hwy 17-A. around 3:46 p.m. Wednesday.
