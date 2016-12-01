Things To Do for Thursday, December 1, 2016

The Post and Courier's metro columnist Brian Hicks will hold an author talk and book signing for his latest publication tonight at Buxton Books. What: Brian Hicks, metro columnist with The Post and Courier, will hold an author talk and book signing for his latest publication, "Greetings from Charleston: Rants and Raves from The Post and Courier Columnist," featuring the best, and most notorious, of Hicks' award-winning columns, in addition to new commentary, columns never-before-seen-in-print and some behind-the-scenes tales.

