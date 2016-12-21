Santee Cooper's newest budget includes rate increase, better solar power incentives

Santee Cooper's board of directors on Monday approved a $3.2 billion budget for the coming year that includes a rate increase of about 2.2 percent for residential customers -- the second annual increase under a plan the electric utility's board first approved a year ago. The board also raised the amount of money it will pay to customers who take part in the Moncks Corner-based utility's solar power initiatives.

