Ruling: $67,000 of cocaine can't be used as evidence in Moncks Corner man's case
About $67,000 of cocaine and crack will not be used as evidence in the 2011 case of a Moncks Corner man because agents violated the man's Fourth Amendment rights when they found the drugs, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. On Nov. 10, 2011, agents with Berkeley County's Drug Enforcement Unit were following up on tips of drug activity at 497 Nelson Ferry Road.
