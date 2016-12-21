Moncks Corner man arrested on child p...

Moncks Corner man arrested on child pornography charges

Aaron Thomas Woodley, 42, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office made the arrest and investigators with the Attorney General's Office assisted with the investigation, Wilson said.

