Gigabit internet now available in downtown Charleston, Home Telecom says
Home Telecom says it is now offering ultra-fast download speeds to customers along East Bay Street and Morrison Drive, with plans to extend service next year to the west side of the peninsula. The Monday announcement marks the first time any internet service provider has sold gigabit access downtown, and it highlights the heating competition to bring faster internet access to the Lowcountry.
Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Wed
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Dec 18
|Lady_blunt-puffer
|47
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Dec 17
|Student
|1
|GigUP Charleston
|Dec 15
|bpaul34
|1
|Goose Creek Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|12
|Kirkpatrick family to appear on 'Family Feud' (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Catchup
|7
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|Dec 8
|Sam
|56
