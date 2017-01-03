Deputies still looking for answers on block party shooting victim's 22nd birthday
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Friday would have been Morgan's 22nd birthday. The young woman's life was cut short by gunfire at a block party in Moncks Corner on June 7, 2014.
