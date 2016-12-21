Deputies: 3 arrested on drugs, weapons charges after search warrant

Delanor Simmons, 46, of Moncks Corner, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. Christopher Simmons, 26, and Kamyria Whiteside, 23, both of Summerville, are charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.