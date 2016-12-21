Deputies: 3 arrested on drugs, weapon...

Deputies: 3 arrested on drugs, weapons charges after search warrant

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: WMBF

Delanor Simmons, 46, of Moncks Corner, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. Christopher Simmons, 26, and Kamyria Whiteside, 23, both of Summerville, are charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old back RiverRd 4 hr 2016maggie 1
Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement Dec 21 Fartley McCrappin... 2
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Dec 18 Lady_blunt-puffer 47
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Dec 17 Student 1
GigUP Charleston Dec 15 bpaul34 1
Goose Creek Music Thread (Dec '14) Dec 14 Musikologist 12
News Kirkpatrick family to appear on 'Family Feud' (Nov '14) Dec 8 Catchup 7
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,231

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC