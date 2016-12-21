Berkeley County sheriff's deputies looking for missing woman

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since November. Edna Brochu, 63, was last seen at her home on Compton Drive in Moncks Corner on Nov. 24. She was driving a white 1997 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and a South Carolina license plate BIC241.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.