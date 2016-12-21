Berkeley County sheriff's deputies looking for missing woman
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since November. Edna Brochu, 63, was last seen at her home on Compton Drive in Moncks Corner on Nov. 24. She was driving a white 1997 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and a South Carolina license plate BIC241.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Wed
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Dec 18
|Lady_blunt-puffer
|47
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Dec 17
|Student
|1
|GigUP Charleston
|Dec 15
|bpaul34
|1
|Goose Creek Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|12
|Kirkpatrick family to appear on 'Family Feud' (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Catchup
|7
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|Dec 8
|Sam
|56
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC