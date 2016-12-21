Berkeley County looking to expand off...

Berkeley County looking to expand offices

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Post and Courier

Two years after buying a vacant grocery store adjacent to the Berkeley County Administration building, the county is looking at expanding into the space, consolidating more county services at one location. The goal is to create a one-stop shop for residents who need to do business with the county, said spokesman Michael Mule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09) Fri unrelated question 57
Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11) Thu Chrystal and Aiden 12
Old back RiverRd Dec 29 Anonymous 1
Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement Dec 21 Fartley McCrappin... 2
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Dec 18 Lady_blunt-puffer 47
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Dec 17 Student 1
GigUP Charleston Dec 15 bpaul34 1
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC