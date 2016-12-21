Berkeley County looking to expand offices
Two years after buying a vacant grocery store adjacent to the Berkeley County Administration building, the county is looking at expanding into the space, consolidating more county services at one location. The goal is to create a one-stop shop for residents who need to do business with the county, said spokesman Michael Mule.
