Berkeley County deputies replace boy's stolen bike on Christmas Eve
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they replaced a stolen bike after a child woke up Christmas Eve morning to find it stolen. The deputies responded to a home in the Winwood area of Moncks Corner after Logan, 8, and his mom reported his bicycle was taken in addition to a Christmas light projector that was in front of his house.
