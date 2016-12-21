Berkeley Councilman says poor meeting...

Berkeley Councilman says poor meeting attendance due to 'unique year'

At least twice a month, Berkeley County Council members gather here to do the county's business, but longtime District 8 representative Steve Davis failed to attend about 70 percent of those meetings during 2016. Davis missed votes on rezoning requests, the final reading of the current budget and county efforts to court new industry, records show.

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

