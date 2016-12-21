Berkeley Councilman says poor meeting attendance due to 'unique year'
At least twice a month, Berkeley County Council members gather here to do the county's business, but longtime District 8 representative Steve Davis failed to attend about 70 percent of those meetings during 2016. Davis missed votes on rezoning requests, the final reading of the current budget and county efforts to court new industry, records show.
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|4 hr
|unrelated question
|57
|Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11)
|20 hr
|Chrystal and Aiden
|12
|Old back RiverRd
|Thu
|2016maggie
|1
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Dec 21
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Dec 18
|Lady_blunt-puffer
|47
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Dec 17
|Student
|1
|GigUP Charleston
|Dec 15
|bpaul34
|1
