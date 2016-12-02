Beaufort church puts nativity scenes on display
Jessicah Lawrence/Bluffton Today Donna Sheetz, Heather McCormick and Peggy Fryer helped organize the First Presbyterian Church event "A Nativity Celebration," which this year will put more than 100 Nativity scenes on display for the public to see. Courtesy of Donna Sheetz Looks can be deceiving: In this Nativity scene, the display is made entirely out of wood, not of silver, as it appears.
