Air Force: Air traffic controller put F-16, Cessna on collision course in South Carolina
A fatal crash between an Air Force F-16 fighter jet and a civilian Cessna over South Carolina last summer occurred because an air traffic controller put the two airplanes on a collision course and the pilots could not see each other, according to an investigation released Friday by Air Combat Command. The Air Force pilot safely ejected, but the Cessna's pilot and passenger were killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Wed
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Dec 18
|Lady_blunt-puffer
|47
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Dec 17
|Student
|1
|GigUP Charleston
|Dec 15
|bpaul34
|1
|Goose Creek Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|12
|Kirkpatrick family to appear on 'Family Feud' (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Catchup
|7
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|Dec 8
|Sam
|56
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC