Man arrested for multiple charges after drug bust

Monday Nov 28

Berkeley County officers arrested a man in Moncks Corner Saturday evening after what resulted in a police chase and drug bust. According to a police report, Rashad Morton, 26 was pulled over initially for a traffic violation on Long Ridge Road and Cooper Store Road.

