British Revolutionary War fort secured for preservation
David Reuer walks across Fort Fair Lawn's moat to the escarpment that surrounds the nearly square Revolutionary War fort. Fort Fair Lawn is one of two surviving Revolutionary War forts in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Wed
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Dec 18
|Lady_blunt-puffer
|47
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Dec 17
|Student
|1
|GigUP Charleston
|Dec 15
|bpaul34
|1
|Goose Creek Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|12
|Kirkpatrick family to appear on 'Family Feud' (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Catchup
|7
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|Dec 8
|Sam
|56
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC