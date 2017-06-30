Watch Macklemore Treat His Grandma to the Best Birthday Ever in 'Glorious' With Skylar Grey
In hopes of clinching the award for grandson of the year, Macklemore recently surprised his grandmother, Helen, for her 100th birthday, as part of his new video for recent single "Glorious." Directed by Jason Koenig, Macklemore heads to Modesto, California to spend an adventurous day with his grandma.
