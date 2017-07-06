News of Record for July 6, 2017
4:12 p.m., suspicious circumstances - A man with his arm in a sling did karate in front of a Linoberg Street business. 7:09 p.m., unclassified - A woman believed her drink was drugged while at a South Washington Street bar the previous evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|Jul 2
|Joe paioni
|7
|State of California charged
|Jul 1
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Sixty
|5
|Old House In Escalon (May '13)
|May '17
|Goldenarrow
|4
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|May '17
|KES
|11
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr '17
|Your Service Prov...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC