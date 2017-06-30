Major Injuries From Highway 26 Crash

The CHP has released additional information about a head-on crash that occurred Friday afternoon On Highway 26 near Sky High Drive in Calaveras County. The CHP reports that 61-year-old Ruby Ann Davis of West Point was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia and drifted into opposing traffic lane, hitting a 1986 Suzuki Samurai driven by 54-year-old William Donald Noble of Mokelumne Hill.

