Can you spot the Modesto locations in Macklemorea s new a Gloriousa video?

Can you spot the Modesto locations in Macklemore's new "Glorious" video?

Thursday Jul 6

Hip-hop artist Macklemore and his grandmother, Helen, shown driving near the Modesto arch on I street in a still from his new music video "Glorious." The city of Modesto in California is the backdrop for the video, which shows Macklemore spending the day with his grandmother at various locations around town.

