1947 Custom Super Eight was White House staff car

Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard Custom Eight Touring Sedan photographed in Saratoga CA on May 8, 2017 Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard Custom Eight Touring Sedan photographed in Saratoga CA on May 8, 2017 Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard Custom Eight Touring Sedan photographed in Saratoga CA on May 8, 2017 Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard Custom Eight Touring Sedan photographed in Saratoga CA on May 8, 2017 Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard Custom Eight Touring Sedan photographed in Saratoga CA on May 8, 2017 Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard Custom Eight Touring Sedan photographed in Saratoga CA on May 8, 2017 Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard Custom Eight Touring Sedan photographed in Saratoga CA on May 8, 2017 Photographs of Milton Wheeler and his 1947 Packard ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.