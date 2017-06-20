With New Video, Grandaddy Finds Humor In Grief
Grandaddy frontman Jason Lytle has always been more comfortable with machines than people. It's a dynamic he's well-documented, and even romanticized, in his work, with tales of misfit characters and their troubled relationships with everything from robots to appliances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|5
|Old House In Escalon (May '13)
|May '17
|Goldenarrow
|4
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|May '17
|KES
|11
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr '17
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr '17
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC