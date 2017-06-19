Two shot at auto parts store in north...

Two shot at auto parts store in northwest Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Sometimes plans don't work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May '17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May '17 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Stanislaus County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC