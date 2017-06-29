Two Arrested for Five Armed Robberies in Modesto
The first robbery occurred on May 14, where two men armed with guns barged into a local Chevron store demanding money on Kansas Avenue. Other robberies since then was at Chevron on Pelandale, Game Stop on McHenry, and the same Chevron on Kansas where the suspects were not caught, police said.
