Two Arrested for Five Armed Robberies...

Two Arrested for Five Armed Robberies in Modesto

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The first robbery occurred on May 14, where two men armed with guns barged into a local Chevron store demanding money on Kansas Avenue. Other robberies since then was at Chevron on Pelandale, Game Stop on McHenry, and the same Chevron on Kansas where the suspects were not caught, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07) Sun Joe paioni 7
State of California charged Jul 1 Your Service Prov... 1
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May '17 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May '17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May '17 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,000 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC