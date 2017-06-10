Police logs: June 10, 2017

Police logs: June 10, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Krystal Elizabeth Chavez: 28, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Thursday on the charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May 17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May '17 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Stanislaus County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC