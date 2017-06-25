One Man Dead After Early Morning Shoo...

One Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting in South Modesto

Sunday Jun 25

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Modesto officers received multiple calls regarding a shooting along the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

