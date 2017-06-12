Modesto man sets underpants on fire, ...

Modesto man sets underpants on fire, prompts Walgreens evacuation

A Modesto Walgreens was briefly evacuated on Saturday morning after a man set his underpants on fire in the store's bathroom. 45-year-old Andrew Cheadle told Modesto police that he had an accident, and when he could not remove his underwear, he attempted to use a lighter to burn them off, reports the Modesto Bee .

