Man Arrested in Deaths of Wife, Two Children Inside Modesto Home
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deaths of his wife and two children inside their Modesto home, according to the Modesto Police Department. Oscar Espinoza, 28, was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on three counts of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Sixty
|5
|Old House In Escalon (May '13)
|May '17
|Goldenarrow
|4
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|May '17
|KES
|11
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr '17
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr '17
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC