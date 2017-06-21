Man Arrested in Deaths of Wife, Two C...

Man Arrested in Deaths of Wife, Two Children Inside Modesto Home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deaths of his wife and two children inside their Modesto home, according to the Modesto Police Department. Oscar Espinoza, 28, was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on three counts of murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May '17 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May '17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May '17 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,394 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC