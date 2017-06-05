Fresno restaurant may have received tuna contaminated with Hepatitis A, FDA says
A northwest Fresno restaurant and three in Modesto are among dozens that may have received frozen tuna contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to the Food and Drug Administration . FDA officials said that on May 18 the Hilo Fish Company in Hawaii began recalling tuna sourced from the Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam and the Santa Cruz Seafood Company in the Philippines.
