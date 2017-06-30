FFs Respond as CA Man Accidentally Ig...

FFs Respond as CA Man Accidentally Ignites Self

Thursday Jun 29

Modesto firefighters responded late Wednesday when a man accidentally set himself on fire filling a butane lighter while smoking, suffering second- and third-degree burns over 50 percent of his body. June 29--A Modesto man was airlifted to the UC Davis Regional Burn Center in Sacramento late Wednesday after catching fire while filling a butane lighter.

Modesto, CA

