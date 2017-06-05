Districts Hope To Hold Off Expensive ...

Districts Hope To Hold Off Expensive Fish Passage At Lake Don Pedro, La Grange Dam

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: My Mother Lode

Two utility districts tied up in licensing Don Pedro Reservoir and La Grange Dam are continuing to push back against a looming potential mandate that they build a fish passage between the two. Well in the middle of the multi-year processes involved to re-license Don Pedro Reservoir while obtaining first-time licensing for La Grange Dam, the Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts, which share rights on the Tuolumne River and ownership of the Don Pedro Project and reservoir powerhouse, recently held a joint meeting updating the status of their applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May 17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May 16 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC