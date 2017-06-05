Districts Hope To Hold Off Expensive Fish Passage At Lake Don Pedro, La Grange Dam
Two utility districts tied up in licensing Don Pedro Reservoir and La Grange Dam are continuing to push back against a looming potential mandate that they build a fish passage between the two. Well in the middle of the multi-year processes involved to re-license Don Pedro Reservoir while obtaining first-time licensing for La Grange Dam, the Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts, which share rights on the Tuolumne River and ownership of the Don Pedro Project and reservoir powerhouse, recently held a joint meeting updating the status of their applications.
