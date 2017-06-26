CHP: Driver arrested after fatal hit and run

Just before 11 p.m., the CHP learned of a two-car collision on the Lathrop Road offramp from northbound Highway 99. A 2009 Ford F-150 pickup had veered to the right shoulder, hit a parked 2003 Dodge Caravan and the driver - a 74-year-old man from Modesto - just as he was getting out of the van. The Ford pickup driver, identified as Frank Scotty Richardson, 41, of Manteca, is alleged to have left the scene.

