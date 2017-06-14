Campus conversation: Maggie White, Ca...

Campus conversation: Maggie White, California State University student trustee

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Maggie White speaks as the incoming president of the California State Student Assn. For two years, Maggie White has been delivering impassioned speeches as a student appointee on California State University 's board of trustees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May 17 Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May 16 KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr '17 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr '17 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Stanislaus County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC