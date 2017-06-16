Cal League roundup: Friday, June 16

Cal League roundup: Friday, June 16

Kyle Overstreet hit a three-run double in the bottom of the eighth, leading Lake Elsinore to a 3-0 win over the Stockton Ports at The Diamond on Friday. Trevor Frank earned the win as he tossed two innings, struck out one and allowed one hit.

