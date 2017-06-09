Albuquerque Tops Modesto as U.S. Car-Theft Capital: Chart
Albuquerque, New Mexico, surpassed Modesto, California, to become the U.S. metropolitan area with the highest per-capita rate of vehicle thefts last year, according to a report Thursday from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Modesto fell to fourth behind Pueblo, Colorado, at second and Bakersfield, California, at third.
