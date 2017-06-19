ADVERTISING: Another insight on PSFK for Members
High school student Hannah Hightman was looking for a way to make her 2017 yearbook one to remember, while also staying under budget, when she looked to the stars. The seventeen-year-old's idea to include yearbook photos of celebrities among her classmates was rejected by her own school in Modesto, California, but accepted by nearby Bear Creek, where her mother teaches.
