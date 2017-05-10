Yong selected as new chancellor for Y...

Yong selected as new chancellor for Yosemite Community College District

A new chancellor has been selected by the Yosemite Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees Columbia College and Modesto Junior College, district public affairs staff announced Thursday. Henry Chiong Vui Yong is the current president and chief executive officer of Evergreen Valley College in San Jose.

