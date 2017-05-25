The Tech museum becomes one of the fi...

The Tech museum becomes one of the first in the country to have a permanent virtual reality exhibit.

Thursday May 25

Annette Peterson demonstrates Oculus virtual reality technology at the new Reboot Reality exhibit at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exhibit offers immersive activities for visitors using cutting-edge technology in virtual reality, and augmented reality.

