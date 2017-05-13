Stanislaus County Law Enforcement Mou...

Stanislaus County Law Enforcement Mourns Loss of Deputy, Community Service Officer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

In a final escort home Saturday, Deputy Jason Garner and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson's destroyed SUV was flanked and followed by law enforcement from around Stanislaus County. "It was a sad scene today," said CHP Officer Tom Olsen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) May 11 KES 10
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr 20 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? (Oct '16) Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC