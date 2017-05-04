Seven Things to Do This Week, May 5 to May 11: VanAfrica, Grandaddy, the Mama Project, and more

A musical and dance celebration taking you through four nations of the continent of Africa, VanAfrica showcases some of this region's finest performers as well as special guest Ghanaian Awal Alhassan from Seattle. Led by percussionist Curtis Andrews, N'nato Camara , Kocasalle Dioubate , Kesseke Yeo , Kofi and Esinu Gbolonyo , and other guests will present the music, rhythms and dances of their ancestral homelands in a combined ensemble.

