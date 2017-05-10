Scholarship, funding, graduation money, graduate, academic scholarship, Harrell scholarship
On April 29th, TradeMark Car Wash presented a local high school student with a $4,000 scholarship for college tuition, according to a press release. TradeMark Car Wash owners Tom and Kim Miller are passionate about education and community involvement.
