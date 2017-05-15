Schlander takes Series win at Delta

Schlander takes Series win at Delta

Sunday May 14 Read more: BassFan.com

Modesto, Calif., native Hunter Schlander caught a 21-13 stringer Saturday to capture the win at the California Delta Western FLW Series with a 3-day total of 57-01. 'I feel like I'm on top of the world right now - this is incredible,' said Schlander, who earned his first career-win in FLW Series competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.

