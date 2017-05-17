News of Record for May 17, 2017
11:33 a.m., theft - A man with a bandage around his hand stole a bag full of sandwiches from a Sanguinetti Road business. 4 p.m., miscellaneous harassment - Two men would not let a girl cross North Washington Street unless she took a Bible from them.
