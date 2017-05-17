Neighbors Tie Blue Ribbons on Trees as Show of Support for Family of Deputy Killed in Crash
Neighbors of fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Garner have been brainstorming for the past few days about how they can show respect and support for his wife and kids. Wednesday, on the same day funeral arrangements were announced for Garner and Johnson, the neighbors decided to tie blue ribbons to trees on several streets surrounding Garner's home.
