Man wanted in March pursuit arrested in Modesto
Tuolumne County fugitive Kevin Sovereen was apprehended Tuesday in Modesto following a vehicle pursuit that brought additional charges in Stanislaus County. Sovereen was being sought since March 9 when an evasion of Tuolumne County Sheriff's deputies prompted the closure of the Sierra Waldorf School in Jamestown.
