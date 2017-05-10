Life taken a for nothing.a Cigarette ...

Life taken a for nothing.a Cigarette sale refusal possible motive in stabbing.

A convenience store employee's life may have been taken by a man angered that he could not buy single cigarettes. About 11:15 Friday night, a white male who appeared to be in his 20s went into Hatch Food & Gas on West Hatch Road At Dallas Street and wanted to buy a loose cigarette or two, store manager Gary Singh said Monday.

