Life taken a for nothing.a Cigarette sale refusal possible motive in stabbing.
A convenience store employee's life may have been taken by a man angered that he could not buy single cigarettes. About 11:15 Friday night, a white male who appeared to be in his 20s went into Hatch Food & Gas on West Hatch Road At Dallas Street and wanted to buy a loose cigarette or two, store manager Gary Singh said Monday.
