Kevin Garcia, Grandaddy Bassist and Co-Founder, Dead

Kevin Garcia, the bassist and co-founder of the influential Modesto, California alt-rock group Grandaddy , died after suffering a massive stroke Tuesday. Grandaddy confirmed Garcia's death in a post on Facebook .

