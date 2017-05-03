Kenny Roberts Sixth Annual True American Hero Dinner and Ride is May 12-13
Modesto, CA: Long after Kenny Roberts stopped racing, he's remained a hero to many people for a lot of reasons-maybe now more than ever. Roberts recognized the true heroes among us years ago, and took up the cause to support veterans with his True American Heroes dinner and ride, and he's heading into this sixth event on May 12-13, 2017.
