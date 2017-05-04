Grandaddy's May 8 Show at Neptune Cancelled Due to Bassist's Death
Popular Modesto, California indie-rock group Grandaddy have had to cancel their upcoming tour-including a May 8 date at Neptune Theatre -due to the death of bassist Kevin Garcia, who suffered a stroke on May 2. He was 41. The band hopes to reschedule the tour. Grandaddy had returned from an 11-year hiatus to release their fifth studio album, Last Place , a continuation of their widescreen, pastoral rock in the vein of Deserter's Songs -era Mercury Rev.
