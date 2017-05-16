Downtown Modesto Ups its Crosswalk Game
New crosswalk art on 10th and I streets in Modesto includes this piano key design by local resident John Griswold. Photo by Minerva Perez Modesto unveiled a new art installation last Friday, and to enjoy it, all people have to do is look down at their feet.
